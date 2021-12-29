7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central government employees to increase? BIG update on pending DA arrears

We have a piece of good news for Central government employees! After increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) to 31% from July 1, the government will now give pending DA arrears to its employees. The decision to release DA arrears, which has been pending for several months now, has not been announced yet but is expected to, soon. It is hoped that a decision can be taken on the DA arrears of Central employees in the next Union Cabinet meeting.

Notably, the Cabinet Council is planning to give a one-time settlement amount towards DA arrears, which have been on hold for the past 18 months.

A meeting of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) with the officials of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Personnel & Training, and Department of Expenditure will be held soon. In this, there is a possibility of discussion of a lump-sum payment of DA arrears.

The DA arrears of Level-1 employees will be between Rs 11,880 and Rs 37,000. At the same time, Level-13 employees will get Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 as DA arrears. In the monsoon session of Parliament, the Central Government made it clear that Dearness Allowance (DA) is being restored.

The Dearness Allowance (DA) of Central government employees is updated two times a year between January and July. The DA is calculated by multiplying the current rate of dearness allowance by the base wage.

DA is given to government workers, public sector employees, and pensioners. It is given to the employees to help with their living expenses.