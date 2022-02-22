7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central government employees to increase again? BIG update on pending DA arrears

We have a piece of good news for Central government employees! Employees who are waiting for their DA Arrears are likely to receive good news before Holi, on March 18, 2022. The Central government is likely to increase the Dearness Allowance by 3% - considered effective from January 1, 2022.

According to a report, all employees will get full salary in March, including the DA arrears which will be for January and February. A Zee Business report further clarified that Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM has said that the DA arrears of Level-1 employees varied from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Employees at Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale) will owe Rs 1,44,200 and Rs 2,18,200 in DA arrears, respectively.

Notably, the current total Dearness Allowance (DA) is 31%, which might be increased to 34%. This rise will happen after the Central government hikes DA by 3% - taking it to 34%.

How is DA calculated for Central government employees?

Dearness Allowance percentage = ((Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001=100) for the past 12 months-115.76)/115.76) x 100.

NOTE: AICPI is All-India Consumer Price Index

The Dearness Allowance (DA) of Central government employees is updated two times a year between January and July. The DA is calculated by multiplying the current rate of dearness allowance by the base wage.

DA is given to government workers, public sector employees, and pensioners. It is given to the employees to help with their living expenses.