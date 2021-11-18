7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central government employees to increase? BIG news on pending DA arrears

We have some good news for Central government employees! After increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) to 31% from July 1, the government will now give 4 months' DA to its employees. The decision to release DA arrears, which has been pending for 18 months, has not been announced yet but is expected to, soon. It is expected that a decision can be taken on the DA arrears of Central employees in December before Christmas and New Year.

Good news for Central government employees

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the Central government has provided various benefits for its employees, in addition to the 31% DA. Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), said that the council has made a demand in front of the government that while restoring DA, one-time settlement of DA arrears pending for 18 months should also be done. It is expected that in December, the matter of DA arrears can be discussed with the Cabinet Secretary.

One-time full payment of DA arrears

It is important to note that a meeting of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) with the officials of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Personnel & Training, and Department of Expenditure will be held soon. In this, there is a possibility of discussion of a lump-sum payment of DA arrears.

How much of the DA arrears will Central employees get?

According to Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary, National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), the DA arrears of Level-1 employees will be between Rs 11,880 and Rs 37,000. At the same time, Level-13 employees will get Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 as DA arrears. In the monsoon session of Parliament, the Central Government made it clear that Dearness Allowance (DA) is being restored.