7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central government employees to increase? BIG news on DA hike

With the New Year just around the corner, we have some interesting piece of news for Central government employees! After increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA), HRA, and TA of Central government employees, the government is now planning to hike the DA by another 3% in January 2022, reports say. If this comes true, the salary of employees will again receive a huge hike.

According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, a Hindi Daily, if the DA is increased by 3% in January 2022 then the salary of Central government employees will increase by close to Rs 20,000.

The Dearness Allowance (DA) of Central government employees is updated two times a year between January and July. The current DA that Central government employees are getting stands at 31%.

The decision to release the DA of the employees has not been formally announced by the government yet but it is expected to, soon.

Apart from the DA hike, the government is also planning to increase the fitment factor. If the fitment factor rises, then the salary of the employees will also increase.

In other news, recently, it came to light that the Central government is reflecting on an increase in the House Rent Allowance (HRA) of employees after getting requests from lakhs of employees.

The request for the same was done by the Indian Railway Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) and the National Federation of Railwaymen (NFIR). Both the organisations are obliging an increase in HRA from January 1.