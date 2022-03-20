7th Pay Commission: Salary of central government employees may increase soon by THIS amount

Central employees who have been demanding to increase the fitment factor for a long time may get a great news soon. The central government is going to increase the salary of its employees. As per a leading news outlet, the government may soon give its approval to increase the fitment factor.

The central government employees' unions have long been demanding to raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and also to increase the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. If the government announces an increase in the fitment factor of central employees, their salaries will also increase.

Minimum wage will be increased by Rs 8,000.

If the government increases the fitment factor, the minimum wage will also increase.

As of now, employees are getting salary under the fitment factor based on 2.57 per cent, which will be increased to 3.68 per cent. Thereafter, the minimum salary of the employees will increase by Rs 8,000. This implies that the minimum wage of central government employees will be increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

If the fitment factor is increased to Rs 3.68, the basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000. Currently, if your minimum wage is Rs 18,000, excluding allowances, you will get Rs 46,260 (18,000 X 2.57 = 46,260) according to the 2.57 fitment factor. Now if the fitment factor is 3.68, your salary will be Rs 95,680 (26000X3.68 = 95,680).

In June 2017, the union cabinet approved the recommendations of the seventh pay commission with 34 amendments. The entry level basic pay was increased from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while the highest level i.e. secretary was increased from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For class 1 officers, the starting salary was Rs 56,100.