7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central government employees' to increase this Holi? Big news on DA hike

Today we have an interesting piece of news for Central government employees! Employees and pensioners of the Central government are likely to get a piece of good news regarding the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike this Holi i.e. March 18, 2022.

The Union Cabinet is all set to meet today where a decision regarding the DA hike is expected to be taken. Reports have stated that Central government employees can expect their DA to go up by 3%, effective January 1, 2022. They can expect to receive the increased salary, along with arrears for January and February 2022, in March.

Notably, the current total Dearness Allowance (DA) is 31%, which might be increased to 34%. The DA of Central government employees is updated two times a year between January and July. The DA is calculated by multiplying the current rate of dearness allowance by the base wage.

The DA hike will benefit more than 1 crore government employees and pensioners. DA is given to government workers, public sector employees, and pensioners. It is given to the employees to help with their living expenses.

Under 7th Central Pay Commission, DA for the central government employees is calculated as;

Dearness Allowance percentage = ((Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001=100) for the past 12 months-115.76)/115.76) x 100.

NOTE: AICPI - All-India Consumer Price Index