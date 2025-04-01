State employees will get a 55 per cent dearness allowance with effect from January 1, 2025.

DA hike news: Days after the central government hiked two per cent dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees, the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, has followed suit. Rajasthan government has approved a 2 per cent increase in dearness allowance of the state government employees. Pensioners will also get a 2 per cent increase in their dearness relief. Now, state employees and pensioners will get 55 per cent dearness allowance with effect from January 1, 2025. The decision will benefit nearly 8 lakh employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners in the state.

CM Sharma approved the proposal of the state's finance department on Tuesday. Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad employees will also get the benefit of this hike. The employees will be paid the increased dearness allowance with the salary of April 2025 payable in May 2025. Arrears for three months from January 1 to March 31, 2025 will be deposited in the General Provident Fund account of the employees, according to a release.

(With inputs from PTI)

