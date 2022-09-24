7th Pay Commission: Promotion qualification revised for central government employees, know changes here

File Photo

7th Pay Commission latest news: As per a recent notification from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the minimum qualifying service required for promotion has been revised for central government as per the rules under the 7th Pay Commission.

In a letter dated September 20, 2022, the DoPT said, “…in consultation with the UPSC and with the approval of the competent authority it has been decided to revise the norms prescribing minimum eligibility service required for promotion, as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and Pay Levels.”

The notification requested all Ministries and Departments to incorporate the “revised norms prescribing minimum eligibility service required for promotion” in the “Recruitment Rules/Service Rules by making suitable amendments” and “effect necessary amendments” after following due procedure.

The notifications also mention that “suitable 'protection clause' may be incorporated in the proposed amendment wherever required by ministries and departments “providing for retention of existing eligibility service for existing incumbents holding the feeder posts on regular basis.”

As per the revised norms, the minimum eligibility service for promotion for central government employees as per their level is as below:

Level 1 to Level 2: 3 years

Level 2 to Level 3: 3 years

Level 2 to Level 4: 8 years

Level 3 to Level 4: 5 years

Level 4 to Level 5: 5 years

Level 4 to Level 6: 10 years

Level 5 to Level 5: 6 years

Level 6 to Level 7: 5 years

Level 6 to Level 8: 6 years

Level 6 to Level 9: 8 years

Level 6 to Level 10: 10 years

Level 6 to Level 11: 12 years

Level 7 to Level 8: 2 years

Level 7 to Level 9: 3 years

Level 7 to Level 10: 5 years

Level 7 to Level 11: 9 years

Level 8 to Level 9: 2 years

Level 8 to Level 10: 4 years

Level 8 to Level 11: 8 years

Level 9 to Level 10: 2 years

Level 9 to Level 11: 7 years

Level 10 to Level 11: 5 years

Level 11 to Level 12: 5 years

Level 11 to Level 13: 10 years

Level 12 to Level 13: 5 years

Level 12 to Level 13A: 6 years

Level 13 to Level 13A: 2 years

Level 13 to Level 14: 3 years

Level 13A to Level 14: 2 years

Level 14 to Level 15: 3 years

Level 15 to Level 16: 1 year

Level 15 to Level 17: 2 years

Level 16 to Level 17: 1 year

READ | Fact Check: Centre offering 4 percent additional DA hike? Know truth behind viral WhatsApp message