7th Pay Commission DA hike: BIG update for Central government employees

7th Pay Commission latest update: As lakhs of Central government employees are awaiting a salary hike due in July, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a circular on the Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR). The APAR module of HR-Soft online window has been launched for EPFO officers from the present financial year.

It is now mandatory for all officers in the cadre of the mentioned categories to submit their self-appraisal to report, review and monitor the APAR through electronic mode only. These include ACC(HQ), ACC, RPFC-1, RPFC-11, APFC, DD(Vig), AD(Vig.), DD(IS), AD(IS), DD(OL), AD(OL), Director (OL), Section Officer and EO/AO.

The circular also mentioned that APAR of the cadre other than those mentioned will be submitted in existing paper-based format.

Also, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued an office memorandum, thus extending timelines for APAR-related activities in respect of group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ cadres amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The following revised timelines have been prescribed for completion of APARs for the year 2020-21 m respect of all of group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ cadres.

Meanwhile, the government is also expected to pay the three pending DA instalments that were delayed amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The three installments of dearness allowance for central government employees and DR for pensioners, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, were frozen in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.