7th Pay Commission: Possible hike in salary and allowance for central government employees, check details

7th Pay Commission Update: The central government is planning to give a boost to the salaries of employees with two potential increases. The media reports suggest that the salary of the employees may increase up to Rs 95,000. In July, the Narendra Modi government may increase the dearness allowance (DA) by 4 percent and the fitment factor as well, meeting the long-standing demand for minimum wage hike.

At present, the basic salary of central employees is Rs 18,000, and after the amendment in the fitment factor, the basic salary can reach from 21 thousand to 26 thousand rupees per month. The increase in the fitment factor may provide employees with a monthly benefit of up to Rs 8,000. It is being said that the government may increase the fitment factor at the rate of 3.68 times.

Currently, salary is given to central employees by calculating the fitment factor at the rate of 2.57 percent, and the demand from the employees is to increase it to 3.68 times. If the fitment factor is increased to 3 times, it may increase the basic salary of the employees up to Rs.35 thousand per month.

The fitment factor was last increased in 2016 when the Seventh Pay Commission was implemented. Earlier, the basic salary of the employees was Rs 6,000, but it was increased to Rs 18,000 per month. Now, the demand is to increase it again.

Although the Central Government has not yet provided official information regarding the potential salary hikes, media reports suggest that important steps may be taken soon. If the government takes this step, it will be a big boost for the employees, and their salaries will increase significantly.

