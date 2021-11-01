7th Pay Commission news: Salary of Central govt employees to increase, big change in variable DA

Good news doesn't seem to end for Central government employees. With a recent hike in their DAs (Dearness Allowance) of 3% and an increase in arrears before Diwali, the variable under which the DA is allotted to employees has also been increased.

This was announced by the Labour minister, Bhupendra Yadav. According to the Union Ministry of Labor & Employment, the increment in the variable dearness allowance of central employees will be applicable from October 1, 2021. Under this, all central employees will get the variable dearness allowance every month.

with this, the minimum wage of the central employees will also increase which will give them a big relief during this pandemic. Increasing the DA from 17 per cent to 28 per cent and then adding another 3%, the total DA has increased to 31 per cent.

This increase in DA will benefit approximately 1.5 crore employees of the Central Government, Railways, Mining, Oil Fields, Ports and other Central Government offices. Along with this, the government also told that the employees working on a contract will also get the benefit of the increase in variable dearness allowance.