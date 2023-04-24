7th Pay Commission news: Govt may soon hike DA by this much from July 2023

Representational Image

7th Pay Commission news: The Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees and the Dearness Relief (DR) for Central Government pensioners were both recently raised by 4%. The updated DA/DR rate will take effect from January 1, 2023.

After the rates were changed, the workforce eagerly anticipated the subsequent DA increase, which will take effect in July 2023. Here is what workers may anticipate.

According to data from the All-India CPI-IW issued by the Labour Bureau, which is part of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Government determines the Dearness Allowance rate.

For employees and pensioners, the current DA/DR ratio is 42%. According to AICPI-IW data for February 2023, it might increase to 45% in the following revision, reported Financial Express. However, the AICPI-IW data for the months preceding July, i.e. March, April, May, and June 2023, must first be released before the anticipated DA/DR rate for July 2023 can be confirmed.

Employees receive their dearness allowance in addition to their basic pay, which is calculated using the 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix at the appropriate Level. But it excludes any other kind of special remuneration, etc.