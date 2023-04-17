7th Pay Commission news: DA hiked by 3% in this city, women to receive Rs 1,500 monthly, read details

Representational Image

In honour of the 76th Himachal Day on Saturday, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu presented a unique gift to all government workers and women from the state administration. The government of Himachal Pradesh has announced a rise in the dearness allowance for workers and retirees.

How much DA has been hiked?

Over 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh, retirees have benefited since the dearness allowance for government employees was raised from 31% to 34%. The state exchequer will have to shoulder an additional burden of roughly Rs 500 crore as a result of this decision, the government stated in a statement.

Let me point out that the Himachal Pradesh government's hike comes after increases in DA from the federal government and some state governments. The central government provides its employees and pensioners with a 42 per cent dearness payment. The government recently raised the DA for central employees by 4%.

How much monthly stipend women will receive?

Even after the dearness allowance increase, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also carried out a pledge made in the Congress manifesto during the 2018 assembly elections to provide all 9,000 women in Spiti above the age of 18 with a monthly payment of Rs. 1,500, beginning in June 2023.

What are the other announcements made by CM?

A 50-bed Community Health Center and a college in Kaza have also been declared by the Himachal Pradesh government in addition to all of the above. The state government will request that the Ministry of Defense build an airfield at Rangrik in the Spiti Valley at the same time. This observatory will also be built alongside it. The Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School will be built on land close to Kaza.