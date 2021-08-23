7th Pay Commission: Central government employees to get Rs 4500 more in salary every month, here's how

After the hike in dearness allowance (DA) for lakhs of Central government employees there is one more good news for them. Those Central government employees who failed to claim Children Education Allowance (CEA) due to COVID-19 pandemic can now claim this money and they will not require any official document for the same.

Central government employees also get allowance for the education of their children, which is Rs 2,250 per month as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. But schools are closed since last year due to coronavirus outbreak due to which the Central government employees failed to claim CEA.

Last month, an Office of Memorandum (OM) was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in which it was said Central government employees have faced difficulties in claiming Children Education Allowance due to COVID-19 pandemic because though the parents submitted the fees online the schools did not send results of the students through SMS or email.

The DoPT has said that CEA claims can also be made through self declaration or print out of SMS/e-mail of result/report card/fee payment. However, this facility will be available only for the academic year ending in March 2020 and March 2021.

Central government employees get Children Education Allowance for the education of two children and this allowance is Rs 2250 per child per month. If an employee has not claimed CEA from March 2020 and March 2021 academic calencar then the employee can claim this amount and the employee will receive money as his salary component.