7th Pay Commission news: Bad news for lakhs of central government employees as Travel Allowance may not rise from July 1

In a bad news for over 50 lakh central government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners who are hoiping for hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) from the month of July, there Travel Allowance (TA) will not increase from July 1, as per media reports.

Live Mint reported that the TA of the central government employees will not be increased because their current DA is not 25 percent or above, which is necessary as per the 7th Pay Commission's pay matrix calculation rule. It is to be noted that the current DA of central government employees is 17 per cent. This DA became effective from July 2019 with further revision due from January 2020 but this and two other DA revisions were put on hold by the Central government due to coronavirus pandemic.

It may be recalled that 4 per cent increase in DA for government employees was approved by the Union Cabinet in 2020. This was to be effective from January 1, 2020 but the release of DA at increased rates was suspended along with DR for the pensioners due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Some media reports claimed that the central government employees should keep in mind 7th CPC Fitment Factor of 2.57 while calculating the probable hike in monthly salary. As per the 7th Pay Commission Fitment Factor, if an employee draws a monthly basic salary of Rs 21,000 then one's monthly 7th CPC salary hike will be Rs 51,400 (Rs 20,000 x 2.57).