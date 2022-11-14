7th Pay Commission: New year bonanza gift for central employees, DA to increase in January by THIS amount

7th Pay Commission: There is amazing news for the country's thousands of central employees. The government plans to raise the dearness allowance once more. The AICPI index's data have provided information on this. The staff will receive a big gift at the start of 2023, or in the new year itself.

The AICPI index has risen:

The AICPI index statistics have once more experienced a spectacular boom. This time around, the government does have the possibility of raising the dearness allowance by up to 4 per cent. It is believed that the government might increase the DA by January as well, given the current circumstances.

DA to now be 42 per cent:

Employees will begin receiving higher allowances in January 2023, however, the government may announce it by March 2023. Your dearness allowance will rise to 42 per cent if the employee DA is hiked by 4 per cent, according to a report by Zee news.

How much will the salary rise?

The minimal basic pay will rise by Rs 720 per month, to be specific. In addition, if we discuss the maximum basic pay, these employees will be paid Rs. 2276 per month on average.

The Labor Ministry released the figures:

The AICPI data has been made available by the labour ministry. This number has been 131.2 since September. Comparing June to September 2022, the AICPI index has increased by a total of 2.1 per cent. There has been a 1.1 per cent increase from August of the previous month.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/personal-finance/report-want-to-check-your-pf-account-balance-give-a-missed-call-on-this-number-and-get-balance-via-sms-3002108

Calculation based on the minimum wage:

*The employee's base pay is Rs. 18,000 Monthly

*New Dearness Allowance (42%), which is worth Rs. 7560 per month

*Since then, the dearness allowance (38%) has been Rs. 6840 a month

* How much did the dearness allowance increase? -From 7560 to 6840 rupees (Rs720) each month.

*Raising the annual pay by 720X12 = Rs 8640

Calculations based on the maximum salary:

*The employee's base wage - is Rs. 56900.

*Monthly New Dearness Allowance (42%) - Rs. 23898

*The current monthly dearness allowance (38%) - Rs. 21622.

*The amount of the dearness allowance rise was 23898-21622, or Rs. 2276 per month.

*Salary increased from 2276X12 to Rs 27312 per year