7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central government employees may increase soon - Here's why

The increment in salary of Central government employees will be included in the expenditure of the upcoming budget.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2021, 10:04 AM IST

7th Pay Commission latest updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre gave Central government employees a Diwali gift by increasing dearness allowance (DA), HRA and TA and now the central government is planning another increment in salary of its employees ahead of the new year.

According to sources, the increment in salary of central government employees would come as an increase in the fitment factor, the minimum wage or the basic salary of the employees as per the recommendation of 7th pay commission. Zee Business reported that Central government employes have been seeking an increase in the fitment factor from 2.57 per cent to 3.68 per cent. It is expected that a final decision in this regard will be taken before the presentation of Union Budget 2022.

The increment in salary of Central government employees will be included in the expenditure of the upcoming budget. It is to be noted that the increment in the fitment factor will not only increase the salary of Central government employees but will also increase their minimum wages. Notably, salaries of Central government employees are currently calculated at the fitment factor of 2.57 per cent and the basic salary is RS 18,000. If the Centre decides to increase tge fitment factor to 3.68 per cent the basic salary will move up by Rs 8000 and reach a Rs 26,000 level.

Meanwhile, the Centre is also expected to meet the the employees representative organization to decide on the pending arrear issue in the DA increment. It may be recalled that the DA of Central government employees was increased in July 2021 but employee organizations have been demanding that the revised DA must be implemented from January 1, 2020.

The payment of DA was withheld by the Central government in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

