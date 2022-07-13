7th Pay Commission update: Government employees awaiting DA hike may get another good news

File Photo

7th Pay Commission latest news: The second Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of the year for central government employees is expected to be announced in August as per latest reports. The DA figure could increase from the current 34 percent to 38 to 40 percent going by the AICPI data trend. While an increase between 4 to 6 percent is expected, central employees may be in for more good news in the form of fitment factor hike.

The fitment factor for central and state government employees can be increased soon, as per a Zee Business report citing sources. Such a move can bring an increase of up to Rs 8,000 in the salary received by central government employees.

The demand to increase fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times has been long standing and it now appears that government employees might get the expected hike. The government now may consider a hike and the decision can be expected after July, adds the report. An increase in fitment factor along with the expected DA hike will bring massive relief to government employees.

Fitment factor hike under consideration

An increase of Rs 8,000 can be expected if the move gets a go ahead. This will increase the minimum salary of employees to Rs 26,000 from current Rs 18,000. Another view in government corridors suggests that minimum salary under 7th Pay Commission won't see a fitment factor hike to 3.58. Instead, it could be a lesser number of 3, which would take the amount to Rs 21,000 from Rs 18,000.

The sources further suggest that the demand has been made by the employees union for quite a while but the issue has been pending. There has also also been a meeting between union representatives and the cabinet secretary, says the report, adding that employees were assured that the matter of fitment factor revision will be mulled upon. A meeting is likely to be held with the Cabinet Secretary again in August, but the exact date and time has not been decided yet.



READ | 7th Pay Commission: Huge update on DA hike, announcement likely on this date