7th Pay Commission latest update: DA rates NOT revised, Centre flags fake memo; details

File Photo

7th Pay Commission latest news: As lakhs of central government employees await the next round of Dearness Allowance (DA) hike, misleading information regarding the crucial news has begun to surface. One such fake circular doing rounds on social media has been flagged by the Centre.

The said office memorandum, which is dated August 23, 2022, goes with the subject line mentioning “Grant of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees - Revises rates effective from 01.07.2022.”

While media reports over the past few months have suggested that a DA hike of 4 percent is likely, it should be noted that no official announcement has been made by the central government till now.

The misleading circular claims that DA payable to central government employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 34 percent to 38 percent of the basic pay with effect from July 1, 2022.

The Centre flagged the fake memorandum via its official fact checking handle PIB fact check, clarifying that no such order has been issued by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

“A #Fake order circulating on #WhatsApp is claiming that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022,” it tweeted.

“Department of Expenditure has not issued any such order,” it was clarified.

A #Fake order circulating on #WhatsApp is claiming that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022#PIBFactCheck



Department of Expenditure has not issued any such order@FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/UZBxDsZuol — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 25, 2022

On the other hand, a hike of 4 percent is expected by analysts based on the latest All-India Consumer Price Index data, which crossed the 129 mark in recent months. Earlier, a DA hike of 3 percent was granted to Central Government Employees for January 2022, which took the rate from 31 percent to 34 percent.

Central government employees have been waiting for the next big announcement to boost their wallet amid rising inflation. As per latest media reports based on sources, the announcement could be made with the next Union Cabinet meeting, with some suggesting that it would be done around the festival of Navratri which starts around the end of next month (September).

Reports have also suggested that talks are on between the government and employees regarding settlement of the issue of 18-months DA arrear for the period when hikes in the crucial allowance were frozen on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Once again, there has been no official update regarding the matter.

