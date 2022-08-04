7th Pay Commission latest news: Salary increment, promotion rules likely to be changed; details

Seventh Pay Commission update: Salary news for Central government employees (File)

7th Pay Commission update: The Central government is likely to bring about major changes in its employees' promotion and appraisal rules.

In 2016, under the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, different pay matrices were recommended for different levels of employment for the central government employees. The pay slabs were based on the Fitment factor, which was based on the 7th Pay Commission.

The salaries of employees went up by 14 percent after the new pay matrices were introduced. Now, a new formula is likely to be introduced for promotion and increment.

According to Zee Business, automatic Pay revision may also be considered.

The government can introduce a system where employees will automatically get promoted when their dearness allowance reaches 50 percent. The grade of the employees will be automatically upgraded.

Harishankar Tiwari, former Assistant Secretary General of All India Audit and Accounts Association, has told Zee Business that the Pay Commission has been there for a long time, and the government must devise a new system to govern the employees' promotions.

The seventh pay commission was implemented in 2016 under which the minimum salary of central government employees was upgraded from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000.

The Central government employees are now waiting for the 8th pay commission. However, there isn't any official confirmation.