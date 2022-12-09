7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central govt employees to get 18-month DA arrears soon, check updates here

The newest information from the 7th Pay Commission indicates that central government employees may receive good news next year.

Central Government employees may soon receive news about the official confirmation of payment of 18-month-old Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears, an increase in Fitment Factor, and another round of DA hikes. According to media sources, the administration may decide on these three urgent requests in the coming year.

18 months DA arrears

The subject of paying DA arrears that span 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021 has long been on the table for discussion and consideration by the government.

According to media rumours, the DA arrears of Level-3 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Employee arrears for Level-13 or Level-14 can range from Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,15,900. These statistics could, however, also alter based on future discussions with the administration, according to earlier reports.

DA hike coming soon

According to the most recent media sources, government employees may receive an increase in discretionary allowance of up to 3% as a result of high inflation rates.

According to the percentage increase in the 12 monthly average of the All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June 2022, the Union Cabinet had approved the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at 4 per cent to Central Government employees and pensioners due from July 1, 2022.

Fitment factor

According to media sources, the government may decide to raise the fitment factor after the Union Budget of the next year.