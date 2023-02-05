7th Pay Commission latest news: Biggest hint yet on DA hike rate for January 2023, details inside | Representational Photo

7th Pay Commission latest update: Over a crore central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting confirmation regarding the next round of Dearness Allowance (DA). In the biggest sign so far on the January DA hike, it is expected that the Centre will announce a 4 percent DA hike.

DA is crucial to the lakhs of central government employees and lakhs more pensioners amid rising prices. Earlier, the government had hiked DA by the same figure in the second increment of 2022 on September 28, 2022. That hike was effective for central employees from July 1, 2022. It took the DA figure to 38 percent from the earlier 34 percent. In the January 2022 hike, the DA was increased by 3 percent from 31 percent.

The January 2023 DA hike is likely to be higher than the January 2022 DA hike; the expectation was backed by Shiva Gopal Mishra, General Secretary, All India Railwaymen Federation. He has revealed that the DA hike as per the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for December 2022 brings about the DA hike figure to 4.23% as per the agreed formula.

With decimal points omitted by the government in the final announcement figure, it is likely to be a 4% hike. CPI-IW is released by the Labour Bureau for every month around the end of next month. It forms the basis on which calculation for central government employees’ DA is made.

“The CPI-IW for December 2022 was released on January 31, 2023. The dearness allowance hike works out to be 4.23 per cent. But the government does not factor in hiking DA beyond decimal point. Thus DA is likely to be increased by four percentage points to 42 per cent,” Shiva Gopal Mishra said

With the numbers out and the final DA hike all but confirmed, the Finance Ministry’s Department of Expenditure will formulate a proposal for the hike. The proposal will also consist of details on the revenue implication. This proposal will then go before the Union Cabinet for the DA hike to be approved. As per reports, the likely 4% hike will be announced around Holi in March. The hike will be effective for central government employees from January 1, 2023.

(Inputs from PTI)