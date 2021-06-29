7th Pay Commission latest news: BIG update on how DA hike of Central government employees will affect TA, PF, gratuity

There is a piece of good news for lakhs of Central government employees who are eagerly waiting for an announcement on the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

While the road ahead seems to be clear now, a big factor in increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) is that other allowances like Travel Allowance (TA), City Allowance will also be increased automatically. There will also be a huge surge in Provident Fund (PF) and Gratuity.

1. PF Amount will increase

According to Wealth Management Director, Kartik Jhaveri, at Transcend Consultants, the monthly PF, and gratuity of central employees is calculated from Basic + DA. If there is an increase in DA then PF and Gratuity will also increase.

2. Gratuity will surge

If DA increases from 17 percent to 28 percent, in that case, provident fund (PF) and gratuity will also increase. Any person's monthly gratuity contribution will also surge.

3. Increase in Travel Allowance (TA)

According to a report in Zee Business, the effect of increasing DA will also affect travel allowance. The government has also extended the time limit for submission of Travelling Allowance (TA) claims from 60 days to 180 days. This decision was taken before the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike and the Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners. These orders will be effective from the date of issue of the order, which is June 15, 2021.

4. Benefits to the pensioner

Under the 7th Pay Commission, Central government pensioners will also get the benefit of an increase in Dearness Relief (DR). There is also good news for the central employees of Navodaya Vidyalaya School (NVS). The government has announced that these employees will get increased medical reimbursement, along with DA. The limit of the medical claim of NVS principals has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000. Their entire family will also get the benefit of this. Please note that this allowance will be available when the employees get treatment in a government hospital or one owned by the central government.

5. Dearness Allowance (DA) Hike

Reports state that the government would announce to increase in DA in July itself.