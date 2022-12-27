Search icon
7th Pay Commission latest news: BIG update on DA hike employees need to know

It may be recalled that in January 2022, Dearness Allowance for central government employees was increased by three percent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

7th Pay Commission latest news: BIG update on DA hike employees need to know
7th Pay Commission Dearness allowance latest news:  Lakhs of Central government employees can get a wonderful surprise in the new year. It is expected that in the beginning of 2023, Dearness Allowance (DA) can be announced for the Central government employees. It is a different matter that there is a fear of recession in 2023 all over the world and the government is once again worried about the danger of COVID-19 at the beginning of the year.

According to reports, despite the adverse situation, it is expected that the DA which the Central government employees would receive in the beginning of 2023 may be more than the percentage of dearness allowance received in 2022. It may be recalled that in January 2022, DA for central employees was increased by three percent and it reached to 34% from 31%.  In the same year, it was increased to 4% for the second time.

It is now likely that DA would be increased by 4% in January 2023. Some media reports claim that DA increase in January 2023 will once again be similar to the dearness allowance given at the time of Diwali last year.

Some reports have claimed that the increase in DA will be announced in March 2023 and as it has been happening that the date of its implementation will be January, then the Central government employees will receive the arrears too.

Also read: 7th Pay Commission: First DA hike of 2023 may surpass 2022 figure for central employees, details inside

 

