7th Pay Commission latest news: BIG update about DA hike of Central government employees, know about government's plan

There is a good news for lakhs of Central government employees who are eagerly waiting for an announcement on Dearness Allowance (DA) hike by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Earlier, it was expected that a final decision in the matter related to DA hike of Central government employees will be taken on Saturday (June 27) but no announcement was made on Saturday. But it is learnt that the meeting was very positive and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba listened to everyone's points in the meeting which was called to hold discussions over the hike in DA of Central government employees. It is expected that the Union Cabinet would soon take a decision on this matter.

It is to be noted that at present, the DA of about 3 installments of Central government employees are pending and the Centre is expected to take a decision over pending DA as well as arrears too. The demands of the Central government employees will now be placed in front of Prime Minister Modi and the Union Cabinet.

At present, Central Government employees are getting 17 percent DA and in January 2020 there DA was increased by 4 percent. Then in June 2020, dearness allowance was increased by 3 percent. Apart from this, DA was increased by 4 percent in January 2021 as well. If you will add all these pending DAs, it will reach to 28 percent and a final decision on the disbursal of the increased DA will directly benefit more than 52 lakh employees and 60 lakh pensioners. The salary of Central government employees will increase significantly and the pension of pensioners will also increase.