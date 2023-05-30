Search icon
7th Pay Commission: Karnataka government announces DA hike for its employees, details inside

DA hike news: The new rate will be effective from January 1, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

7th Pay Commission: The Karnataka government has increased the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees by 4 per cent. It also hiked the DA rate for pensioners from the existing 31 per cent to 35 per cent. The new rate will be effective from January 1, 2023. As of now, the state government employees were getting DA at 31 per cent.

The Basic Pension or Family Pension has also been increased, which will also be applicable to those pensioners in the aided educational institutions whose pension/ family pension is paid out of the Consolidated Fund of the State.

"Government is pleased to enhance the rates of Dearness Allowance payable to the State Government Employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the existing 31 % to 35% of Basic Pay with effect from January 1, 2023," a government order said.

These orders will apply to full-time government employees, employees of Zilla Panchayats, Work Charged Employees on regular time scales of pay, and full-time employees of Aided Educational Institutions and Universities who are on regular time scales of pay, the government said.

It said that separate orders will be issued for employees on UGC/AICTE/ICAR/NJPC scales of pay and also in respect of NJPC pensioners. "The payment of arrears of Dearness Allowance shall not be made before the date of disbursement of salary for the month of May 2023," the order said.

(With inputs from PTI)

