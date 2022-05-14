7th Pay Commission: Increased pension for retired employees? Big update on DR hike

File Photo

We have a piece of good news for pensioners! Centre has increased the pension of CPF beneficiaries who retired between November 18, 1960, and December 31, 1985, according to an office memorandum by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

In the memorandum, the Ministry said that the CPF beneficiaries (surviving) who retired between November 18, 1960, and December 31, 1985, and are entitled to ex-gratia Rs 3000, Rs 1000, Rs 750, and Rs 650 for Group A, B, C & D respectively from June 4, 2013 swill now be entitled to increased Dearness Relief (DR) from 368% of the ex-gratia to 381% of the ex-gratia from January 1, 2022.

The official memorandum read, "The surviving CPF beneficiaries who have retired from service between the period 18.11.1960 and 31.12.1985, and are entitled to basic ex-gratia @ Rs 3,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 750 & Rs 650 for Group A, B, C & D, respectively, w.e.f June 4, 2013, vide OM No. 1/10/201 2-P&PW(E) dtd. June 27, 2013, shall now be entitled to enhanced dearness relief from 368 percent of the basic ex-gratia to 381 percent of the basic ex-gratia w.e.f 01.01.2022."

Speaking about the categories of CPF beneficiaries who will be entitled to increased DR, which will increase from 360 percent to 373 percent of the basic ex-gratia, it said, "First, the widows and eligible children of the deceased CPF beneficiary who had retired from service prior to 01.01.1986 or who had died while in service prior to 01.01.1986 and are entitled to revised ex-gratia @Rs.645 per month w.e.f 04 June 2013 vide OM No 1/10/2012-P&PW(E) dated June 27, 2013."

"Secondly, the central government employees who had retired on CPF benefits before November 18, 1960, and are in receipt of an ex-gratia payment of Rs 654, Rs 659, Rs 703, and Rs 965."