7th pay commission: How much salary will increase after 4% hike in DA? Details inside

The central government has hiked DA by 4% for the central government employees.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

7th Pay Commission news: The central government has announced an increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees during today's cabinet meeting. The government has hiked DA by 4% for the central government employees. The DA for central government employees has increased to 46 per cent from the existing 42 per cent. 

The approved DA hike will be effective from July 1, 2023.

The central government occasionally raises DA in an effort to combat inflation. It is typically updated in January and July. This time, though, the increase in DA, was announced late. 

How is DA calculated for central government employees?
The most recent Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) is used to determine the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees.

DA is determined as a portion of an employee's base pay. For the purpose of computing DA for central government employees, the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) average for the previous 12 months is taken, 115.76 is subtracted, and a percentage is then added.

How much salary of government employees will increase after 4% hike in DA?
For instance, let's assume the basic salary of a central government is Rs 36,500. With 42% DA, the employees would be getting Rs 15,330. However, after the 4% increase, DA is now 46%, and they will receive Rs 16,790 per month.

 

