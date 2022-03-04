7th Pay Commission: Holi gift for Central government employees, salary hike likely - Check calculation here

Ahead of Holi, central government employees could receive some good news. According to media reports, under the 7th Pay Commission, central government employees could get some extra salary. It is believed that the government may transfer the money of the increased DA hike and arrears of the last two months along with the March salary.

An increase in 3% DA means that the total DA of Central government employees will be 34%. It means a Central government employee with a basic salary of Rs 18,000 will receive an annual dearness allowance of Rs 73,440. See calculation below:

Calculation on minimum basic salary

- Basic salary of employee: Rs 18,000

- New DA (34%) Rs 6120/month

- DA so far (31%) Rs 5580/month

- How much dearness allowance increased 6120- 5580 = Rs 540/month

- Increase in annual salary 540X12 = Rs 6,480

- Calculation on maximum basic salary

- Basic salary of the employee: Rs 56900

- New DA (34%) Rs 19346 / month

- DA so far (31%) Rs 17639 / month

- How much dearness allowance increased 19346-17639 = 1,707 Rs/month

- Increase in annual salary 1,707 X12 = Rs 20,484