7th Pay Commission: This state implements DA hike for employees following restoration of Old Pension Scheme

DA Hike Latest News: The Himachal Pradesh government has implemented a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and former employees. This decision comes after the restoration of the old pension scheme in the state. The announcement to increase DA was made by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu during a state-level function on Himachal Day on April 15, and the state government has now issued a notification regarding the same. The increase in DA will benefit over 3 lakh people, including 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retired employees.

Before this, the government of Himachal Pradesh's employees and retirees earned dearness allowance at a rate of 31 per cent. Eligible employees and pensioners will start receiving the benefit at the increased rate of 34 per cent. They will also be compensated in accordance with the arrears. The state government has estimated that this choice will add Rs 500 crore to the burden on the state exchequer.

A notice from the state's chief secretary also indicates that while allowances earned after April 2023 will be paid in cash, arrears from January 2022 to March 31 2023 will be paid into the General Provident Fund account. After January 1, 2022, retired employees will receive their dearness allowance in cash.

The state government has also reinstated the previous pension programme beginning on April 1, 2023, in addition to the increase in DA. 1.36 lakh state government employees who are no longer covered by the National Pension Scheme will gain from this programme. The decision to reinstate the old pension plan was made on January 13, 2023, and its notification was released on April 17, 2023.

Read more: Financial rule changes from May 1: GST, Mutual Funds, LPG price and more