7th Pay Commission: This state government hikes DA by 8% for employees and pensioners, check details

7th Pay Commission: In a momentous development, the Gujarat Government has delivered a significant piece of news to its dedicated employees. The dearness allowance (DA) for government employees has received a substantial boost, witnessing an impressive increase of 8 percent. This uplifting decision was spearheaded by none other than the esteemed Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel. The hike in DA encompasses all government employees and pensioners within the state.

It is noteworthy to mention that the central government had recently implemented a 4 percent increment in the DA of central employees while effecting the Dearness Allowance Hike. Consequently, these diligent employees now relish the benefit of a 42 percent DA. This enhancement came into effect on the auspicious day of 1st January 2023. Coincidentally, the Gujarat government's escalated DA will also be considered effective from the same date, i.e., 1st January 2023.

Anticipating the number of beneficiaries that will partake in this fortuitous increase, the state government has proclaimed that approximately 9.50 lakh pensioners and government employees will reap its rewards. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his conviction that this augmentation will undoubtedly bring solace and respite to the hardworking employees and pensioners of the state. Astoundingly, the dearness allowance has undergone dual concurrent increments courtesy of the state government.

The augmentation of the dearness allowance by 8 percent has been strategically partitioned into two distinctive stages. The initial hike of 4 percent was implemented on 1st July 2022, while the second increase followed in alignment with the central government's protocols, commencing on 1st January 2023, accompanied by another 4 percent boost. Consequently, this cumulative effort results in an overall augmentation of 8 percent in the employees' dearness allowance.

It is pertinent to note that this favorable turn of events is not limited to the Gujarat state alone. Following suit with the central government's lead, the Tamil Nadu government has also recently raised the dearness allowance by 4 percent in adherence to the recommendations put forth by the Seventh Pay Commission. In addition, several other states, including Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Assam, have also witnessed an increase of 3 percent in their dearness allowance.

