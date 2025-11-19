Orry aka Orhan Awatramani lands in BIG TROUBLE, Mumbai Police summon influencer in Rs 252-crore drugs case
Viral video: 'Shah Rukh Khan uthte rahenge, Salman Khan ka downfall hoga': Astrologer makes SHOCKING predictions, says Dabangg star will...
Alakh Pandey's net worth rises by Rs 4729 crore in one day after PhysicsWallah's IPO debut, his current earning is...
Robin Uthappa defends Gautam Gambhir with sharp 'coach thodi jake khelta hai' remark, blames Ranji tracks for India's spin crisis
7th Pay Commission: Govt employees of THIS state get good news as DA hiked by 4%; check details
Big update on Talaq-e-Hasan: Supreme Court questions validity of Muslim divorce, says, 'how are you promoting...'
'Happy Birthday': Travis Head reopens 2023 ODI World Cup final wounds with cheeky anniversary post
Pakistan Exposed: Ex-PoK PM's shocking admission on Red Fort blast, he says...
China-Japan Showdown: Why This Island Fight Could Change Asia Forever
Mukesh Ambani, son Akash Ambani set to meet Samsung’s Jay Y Lee in...; what's on the agenda?
PERSONAL FINANCE
The council of ministers also agreed to provide special incentive allowance to police personnel and staff in the assistant sub-inspector rank and below. Know details below.
DA News: The Mizoram government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, has decided to enhance the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees by 4 per cent with effect from November 1, a senior official said on Tuesday, PTI reported. The government employees will now receive 44 per cent of their basic pay as DA against the existing 40 per cent, the official said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by CM Lalduhoma, the official said.
The state cabinet also agreed to further increase the DA by 2 per cent – from 44 per cent to 46 per cent of the basic pay – which will come into force from April 1 next year, he said. "Although it is good news for state government employees, we are still behind employees of the central government, who receive around 53 per cent of their basic pay as DA," the official told PTI.
The council of ministers also agreed to provide special incentive allowance to police personnel and staff in the assistant sub-inspector rank and below, who are deployed on deputation under the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
The Mizoram government had hiked DA from 36 per cent to 40 per cent in October last year.