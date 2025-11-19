7th Pay Commission: Govt employees of THIS state get good news as DA hiked by 4%; check details

The council of ministers also agreed to provide special incentive allowance to police personnel and staff in the assistant sub-inspector rank and below. Know details below.

DA News: The Mizoram government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, has decided to enhance the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees by 4 per cent with effect from November 1, a senior official said on Tuesday, PTI reported. The government employees will now receive 44 per cent of their basic pay as DA against the existing 40 per cent, the official said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by CM Lalduhoma, the official said.

Further increase of dearness allowance

The state cabinet also agreed to further increase the DA by 2 per cent – from 44 per cent to 46 per cent of the basic pay – which will come into force from April 1 next year, he said. "Although it is good news for state government employees, we are still behind employees of the central government, who receive around 53 per cent of their basic pay as DA," the official told PTI.

Special allowance to the police

The council of ministers also agreed to provide special incentive allowance to police personnel and staff in the assistant sub-inspector rank and below, who are deployed on deputation under the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

When was the last DA hike?

The Mizoram government had hiked DA from 36 per cent to 40 per cent in October last year.