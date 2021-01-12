7th Pay Commission: Employees of this state to get salary hike with arrears from January 2021

The new year has brought cheers to nearly five lakh employees belonging to the state of Chhattisgarh. The Bhupesh Baghel government has cleared a proposal to approve salary increment along with arrears of state employees and officials. The increased salary will be effective from January 2021, a press release issued by the Chhattisgarh Finance department clarified.

Furthermore, these employees will also get arrears from July 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, for which the state exchequer will bear the cost of Rs 300 crore.

The increase in salary was approved by the Baghel government on July 1, 2020. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the employees were still getting the current salary.

Meanwhile, in related news, it has been reported in the media that the central government employees are expected to get 4%increase in dearness allowance which is expected in January 2021. This increase is expected to be in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

There will be an increase of 4% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise, the Ministry of Finance had informed.

It may be recalled that in March 2020, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had approved to release an additional instalment of DA to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2020. This was expected to impact the central government exchequer by nearly Rs 12,510 crore per annum (DA) and about Rs 14,595 crore (DR) in FY 2020-21 (for a period of 14 months from January, 2020 to February, 2021). The decision benefits about 48.34 lakh Central Government employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners.

DA relief is given to the central government employees keeping inflation in mind. It is announced by the central government twice in a year. First announcement is done for the period of January to June while the second announcement is done for July to December period.

So, the central government employees are awaiting the DA announcement for January to June period and at the same time they are awaiting 4% DA restoration announced for July to December 2020 period.

In the end week of December 2020, the Modi government decided to extend "Disability Compensation" for all serving employees, if they get disabled in the line of duty while performing their service and are retained in service in spite of such disablement.

The order will particularly provide a huge relief to young Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel like CRPF, BSF, CISF, etc since disability in performance of duties is generally reported in their case due to constraints of job requirement.