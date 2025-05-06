Beginning May 2025, the revised DA and DR rates will be incorporated into the monthly salary and pension disbursements.

DA hike news: The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced an increase of 2 per cent in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), raising the existing rate from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of the basic pay and pension. The new hike will take effect from January 1, 2025. Beginning May 2025, the revised DA and DR rates will be incorporated into the monthly salary and pension disbursements.

This enhancement will benefit All India Services (AIS) officers serving or posted under the State Government, Central Government employees on deputation to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, State Government employees, as well as pensioners and family pensioners, a release said.

The total financial implication of this revision is estimated at approximately Rs. 73.22 crore for a period of 14 months, with a monthly involvement of Rs. 5.23 crore. For the four-month period from January to April 2025, the financial implication towards DA is Rs 20.80 crore (at Rs 5.20 crore per month) and towards DR is Rs 0.12 crore (at Rs 0.03 crore per month), totalling Rs 20.92 crore. It has been decided that the arrears for this period will be disbursed in cash to provide timely financial support to employees and pensioners.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while congratulating government employees, remarked that the decision reflects the State Government's commitment to the welfare of its employees and retired personnel and aims to ease the financial burden due to inflation. He expressed optimism that the government employees would reciprocate the decision by performing their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication.

(With inputs from ANI)

