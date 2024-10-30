The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a 4 per cent hike in the dearness allowance for the state government employees and pensioners.

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a 4 per cent hike in the dearness allowance for the state government employees and pensioners.

"In a Diwali bonanza to families of more than 6.50 lakh employees and pensioners of the state government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday, announced a hike of 4 per cent in their dearness allowance," an official statement said here.

Mann granted approval to give 4 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to the employees and pensioners, with effect from November 1, thereby enhancing it to 42 per cent from 38 per cent, the statement quoted a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office as saying.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said this decision will benefit more than 6.50 lakh employees, pensioners and their families. The employees are a critical segment of the state administration and safeguarding their interests and ensuring their welfare was the government's top priority, he added.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI.