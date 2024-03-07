Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sanjeeda Shaikh says being one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s heroines is 'big deal' for her: 'Heeramandi is the life of..'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leaders meet to finalise party's candidates

7th pay commission: Good news for central govt employees as centre approves DA hike, details

Mahashivratri 2024: Are banks, stock market closed on March 8? Check state-wise holiday list

Laapataa Ladies: Here's how you can watch Kiran Rao's critically-acclaimed film for just Rs 100 this Women's Day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sanjeeda Shaikh says being one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s heroines is 'big deal' for her: 'Heeramandi is the life of..'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leaders meet to finalise party's candidates

Mahashivratri 2024: Are banks, stock market closed on March 8? Check state-wise holiday list

8 most romantic cities on earth

Reasons why you should never skip breakfast

Plants to bring home in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: India In Command At The End Of Day 1, Only 83 Runs Behind

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Sanjeeda Shaikh says being one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s heroines is 'big deal' for her: 'Heeramandi is the life of..'

Laapataa Ladies: Here's how you can watch Kiran Rao's critically-acclaimed film for just Rs 100 this Women's Day

Did Radhika Merchant copy her 'soulful' pre-wedding speech from this film? Netizens show 'evidence'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

7th pay commission: Good news for central govt employees as centre approves DA hike, details

Centre approves hike in DA to central government employees. All details inside.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 08:14 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BJP leader Piyush Goel on Thursday (March 7) confirmed on his social media account that the PM Modi government has approved an increase in Dearness Allowance to central government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners to 28 per cent. This would represent an increase of 11 percent over the existing rate of 17 per cent of the basic/ pension. 

Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles, and Leader of the House, Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goel wrote on his X account, "Govt led by PM Narendra Modi ji has approved an increase in Dearness Allowance to Central Govt. employees & Dearness Relief to pensioners to 28%, representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension."

In view of the unprecedented situation which arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three additional instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners, which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, had been frozen.

Now, the Government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from January 7, 2021, to 28 percent representing an increase of 11 percent over the existing rate of 17 percent of the Basic Pay/Pension. 

The increase reflects the additional instalments arising on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021. The rate of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief for the period January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, shall remain at 17 per cent. 

(With inputs from wires)

Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Electricity subsidy extended till...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sandeshkhali case: Sheikh Shahjahan handed over to CBI after Calcutta HC’s order

MI-W vs DC-W, Match 12 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani struggles to lose weight as he suffers from this rare ailment

Looking for a Best astrologer in Mumbai or Best astrologer in Pune. Consult with Online astrologer Guruji Kamaleshwar

Meet son of Pakistan’s richest person, who owns luxurious car collection, no match for Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement