7th pay commission: Good news for central govt employees as centre approves DA hike, details

BJP leader Piyush Goel on Thursday (March 7) confirmed on his social media account that the PM Modi government has approved an increase in Dearness Allowance to central government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners to 28 per cent. This would represent an increase of 11 percent over the existing rate of 17 per cent of the basic/ pension.

Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles, and Leader of the House, Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goel wrote on his X account, "Govt led by PM Narendra Modi ji has approved an increase in Dearness Allowance to Central Govt. employees & Dearness Relief to pensioners to 28%, representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension."

In view of the unprecedented situation which arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three additional instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners, which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, had been frozen.

Now, the Government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from January 7, 2021, to 28 percent representing an increase of 11 percent over the existing rate of 17 percent of the Basic Pay/Pension.

The increase reflects the additional instalments arising on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021. The rate of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief for the period January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, shall remain at 17 per cent.

(With inputs from wires)

