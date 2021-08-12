7th Pay Commission: Good news ahead of Independence Day! Employees of THIS state to get DA, DR hike - Read here

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has decided to increase Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners by 11 percent i.e., from 17 percent to 28 percent.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting headed by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. From July 1, both pensioners and state employees will be entitled to this improved Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief.

In addition to this, the cabinet also decided to regularise the leave of absence of employees who were away from their headquarters prior to March 20, 2020, given the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, the state cabinet has decided to give training to around 6,600 youths. To create a force of self-employed youngsters, the cabinet has also decided to give them a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh each.

Not only this, but the cabinet has asked to appoint 8,855 youth in the health department. The hiring will be for the positions that will vary from paramedics to doctors and nurses.

According to the officials, the state government has planned to create 1 lakh new jobs in an attempt to reach the goal. For this, the cabinet has decided that the Transport and Skill Development Department will give driving training, jointly, to 6,600 youth or 50 youth from each constituency.

Government spokesman and Water Resources Minister, Pijush Hazarika said, "After the training, the government besides giving a Driving License will give subsidy to Rs. 1 lakh for enabling them to purchase commercial passenger vehicles. The total number of youths to train is 6,600."

The Minister added that the Cabinet has also decided to request the Centre to replace the word Lalung, with Tiwa. (an ethnic group of India)