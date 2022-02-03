7th Pay Commission: Good fortune awaits central employees, DA hike to bring Rs 2,32,152 - Check calculation

7th Pay Commission latest news: The month of February is set to bring good fortune to central government employees. More than 1 crore employees and pensioners will get a salary hike due to DA increase for the month of January. The increase in salary will be up to Rs 90,000.

Recent DA increase

As per media reports, the DA hike announcement could happen by the end of March. DA was increased by 3% in January 2022, which will take the DA that employees get to 34% from 31%. As per AICPI data till December 2021, DA has become 34.04%. After 3% hike in allowance, the DA on a basic salary of Rs 18,000 will be Rs 73,440 annually.

Here’s the calculation on minimum and maximum basic salary

- Basic salary of employee: Rs 18,000

- New DA (34%) Rs 6120/month

- DA so far (31%) Rs 5580/month

- How much dearness allowance increased 6120- 5580 = Rs 540/month

- Increase in annual salary 540X12 = Rs 6,480

- Total DA – 6120X12 = Rs 73,440

- Basic salary of the employee: Rs 56900

- New DA (34%) Rs 19346 / month

- DA so far (31%) Rs 17639 / month

- How much dearness allowance increased 19346-17639 = 1,707 Rs/month

- Increase in annual salary 1,707 X12 = Rs 20,484

- Total DA – 19346X12 = Rs 232,152