7th Pay Commission: Double bonanza for central govt employees from August, check details here

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Declaration can't be compared with Bali, says S Jaishankar after G20 agreement on Ukraine war

Morocco earthquake update: Death toll crosses 1000; over 1200 injured

Watch: Akshay Kumar's fans celebrate actor's 57th birthday by organising charitable events across India

'Not only just India but...': Pakistan star reacts to 'India can't play Shaheen, Rauf, Naseem' trend in Asia Cup

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

'Not only just India but...': Pakistan star reacts to 'India can't play Shaheen, Rauf, Naseem' trend in Asia Cup

Japan First Lady Yuko Kishida drapes a traditional silk saree for G20 dinner; see pics here

Fruits to avoid at night

5 cricket records that will never be broken

6 times Rashmika Mandanna set major fashion goals in sarees

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan's 'dreamy girl' in yellow floral dress, netizens call her 'sunshine'

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

G20 Summit In Delhi: PM Modi welcomes African Union as G20 permanent member with a big hug

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

Watch: Akshay Kumar's fans celebrate actor's 57th birthday by organising charitable events across India

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde, who's working with actor for 17 years, got choked during Jawan shoot

Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Double bonanza for central govt employees from August, check details here

Along with DA hike, the HRA of central government employees has also been increased which means the August salary will now come with double bonnaza.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2021, 08:57 AM IST

After a long wait, now central government employees will get 28% Dearness Allowance (DA) of basic salary from July 1. The Centre has approved this proposal. Along with this, the house rent allowance (HRA) of the employees has also been increased, which means the August salary of the central government employees will now come with a double bonanza.

HRA increased along with DA

Along with the increase in dearness allowance, the government has also increased the house rent allowance of central government employees. According to the rules, HRA has been increased because dearness allowance has exceeded 25%. Therefore, the Centre has increased the house rent allowance to 27%.

The Department of Expenditure had issued an order on 7 July 2017, in which it said that when dearness allowance will exceed 25%, then HRA will also be revised. Since July 1, Dearness Allowance has increased to 28%, so it is necessary to revise HRA as well.

How much is the increase in House Rent Allowance

After the revision, the house rent allowance has been increased by 1-3 percent for different categories. For 'X' class cities, the HRA will be 27% of the basic pay. Similarly, it will be 18 per cent for 'Y' class cities and 9 per cent of the basic pay for 'Z' class cities. At present, it is 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent for all three classes.

HRA rules

The cities whose population is more than 50 lakh come under the 'X' category. Similarly, cities with population more than 5 lakh come under 'Y' category. And cities with a population of less than 5 lak come under the 'Z' category. The minimum HRA for all three categories will be Rs 5400, 3600 and Rs 1800.

According to the Department of Expenditure, when the dearness allowance reaches 50 percent, the maximum house rent allowance will increase to 30 percent.

How much hike in salary a Central government employee will get after DA hike?

Before the DA hike decision, Central government employees were getting a DA of 17 per cent of the Basic Pay. Now, after the 11 per cent hike, they will receive 28 per cent of the basic pay.

As per the recommendation of 7th Pay Commission, the Central government employees would receive the minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000 at the entry-level. When the DA rate was 17 per cent of basic pay, such central government employees were receiving the dearness allowance of Rs 3,060 and after the DA hike, they will get get dearness allowance of Rs 5,040. This will be equal to a significant increase in monthly take-home salary.

Accordingly, the pension of the pensioners will also be decided. Employees can calculate how much salary will increase after DA hike according to their basic pension.

Salary to increase in August

The minimum DA hike will be Rs 5040 and the minimum HRA hike will be Rs 1800 every month. That is, the salary coming in August will increase by Rs 6840 (5040 + 1800).

