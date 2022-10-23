Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
7th pay commission: Delhi, UP, Odisha and more states announce DA hike ahead of Diwali 2022
In advance of the Diwali holiday, Punjab is the newest state to announce an increase in government employees' Dearness Allowances (DA). With effect starting October 1 this year, the Punjab government, led by the AAP, planned to increase employees' and pensioners' dearness allowances (DA) by 6%. The cabinet gave its blessing to the action that will likely help tens of thousands of workers and pensioners. Dearness allowances for employees of the federal government were raised in September.
The states that recently announced DA increases are listed below:
Delhi
The Delhi government issued an order to boost the dearness allowance of its employees by 4% in accordance with the Centre's decision.
Rajasthan
Uttar Pradesh
With effect from July 1, the Uttar Pradesh government enhanced the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief for state government employees and pensioners to 38%. The state government also decided to provide each employee a bonus of 6,908 rupees for the fiscal year 2021–2022, as a Diwali present.
Haryana
The Haryana government announced earlier this week a 4% increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for state employees who have been receiving their pay according to the 7th Pay Commission framework. Starting on July 1, 2022, the DA will increase from the current 34% to 38% of the basic pay. While the three months' worth of back pay from July on will be due in November, the enhanced DA will be paid with the October payment.
Odisha
The Odisha government announced a 3% increase in dearness allowance for its workers and pensioners in September. Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister, gave his approval to the proposal to raise the DA from 31% to 34% beginning on January 1, 2022. The increase will benefit about 3.5 lakh pensioners and 4 lakh employees.
Chattisgarh
In Chhattisgarh, the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees has increased by 5%, bringing it to 33%. About 3.80 lakh state government employees will benefit from the most recent increase. The increase will take effect in October 2022.
Jharkhand
With effect starting on July 1 of this year, the Jharkhand government has decided to raise the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and the dearness relief (DR) for its pensioners by 4%, bringing them from 34% to 38%. Around two lakh state government employees and 1.35 lakh pensioners are anticipated to gain from the decision.