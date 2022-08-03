Search icon
7th Pay Commission: DECISION MADE! DA hiked by 4% for central government employees; details

After months of analysis, reports and speculations, a 4 percent DA hike has been decided for employees under the Central government.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

7th Pay Commission latest news: Central government employees can rejoice as the much awaited Dearness Allowance (DA) hike has now been decided. After months of analysis, reports and speculations, a 4 percent DA hike has been decided for employees under the Central government. 

The hike takes the DA figure to 38 percent. The decision for 4 percent DA hike has been made, as per a latest report from DNA affiliate Zee Business. The official update on the date of announcement and other details is awaited.

READ | DA hike announced in Tripura: All you need to know about salary changes

