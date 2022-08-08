Search icon
7th Pay Commission: DA to reach 38 percent; check expected salary hike, announcement date

Central government employees and pensioners are expected to get 38 percent DA and Dearness Relief (DR) from July instead of the earlier 34 percent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:25 PM IST

File Photo

7th Pay Commission latest news: Central government employees have been eagerly awaiting the next round of Dearness Allowance (DA) hike and the good news is expected to arrive soon. With the latest inflation data, a hike of 4 percent is very likely which will take the DA figure up to 38 percent. This will be a massive boost for the salaries of central employees. 

Those awaiting official confirmation on DA hike will have to wait a little longer as the Centre will make the announcement in the cabinet meeting.

Increase in Dearness Allowance - Impact on salary, date of announcement

Central government employees and pensioners are expected to get 38 percent DA and Dearness Relief (DR) from July instead of the earlier 34 percent. The increase has not been dispatched yet.

With the All-India Consumer Price Index remaining above 129, the second DA hike of the year is 4 percent against the earlier 3 percent in January 2022. 

On the question of when this DA hike will be announced and arrive as part of payouts of central government employees, here is what latest reports suggest. 

The announcement is likely to happen during Navratri in the month of September. The increased salary amount will come to the bank accounts of central employees with the payouts of September 30, our affiliate Zee Business Hindi reported. 

As per calculations based on the expected DA figure, a hike of Rs 15,144 will be received yearly by employees with basic salary ofRs 31,550. On the other hand, a basic salary in maximum range of Rs 56,900 will fetch a hike of Rs 27,312 yearly, it was reported.

