7th Pay Commission latest update: Salary of Central government employees may SOON, check calculation here

7th Pay Commission Latest News: There could be some good news for lakhs of Central government employees awaiting an update on 18 months Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears. According to reports, the Union Cabinet might take a favourable decision next week. If the DA increases then the salary of Central government employees will increase automatically. However, it is still unclear how much DA hike will be implemented. But, according to the data of the AICPI index, it is expected that the DA would increase by 3% in 2022.

Besides DA hike, some Central government employees are also expected to get promotions in New Year. Some reports claimed that talks are also going on about the fitment factor before Budget 2022 and the Centre may take a final decision in this regard soon. It is to be noted that an increase in the fitment factor means that the minimum basic salary of Central government employees will also increase in 2022.

An increase in 3% DA means that the total DA of Central government employees will be 34%. It means a Central government employee with a basic salary of Rs 18,000 will receive an annual dearness allowance of Rs 73,440. See calculation below:

Calculation on minimum basic salary

- Basic salary of employee: Rs 18,000

- New DA (34%) Rs 6120/month

- DA so far (31%) Rs 5580/month

- How much dearness allowance increased 6120- 5580 = Rs 540/month

- Increase in annual salary 540X12 = Rs 6,480

- Calculation on maximum basic salary

- Basic salary of the employee: Rs 56900

- New DA (34%) Rs 19346 / month

- DA so far (31%) Rs 17639 / month

- How much dearness allowance increased 19346-17639 = 1,707 Rs/month

- Increase in annual salary 1,707 X12 = Rs 20,484