Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

7th pay commission: DA may be hiked for Central employees by Holi; calculation of salary increment

7th pay commission news: The government increases the DA twice in a year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

7th pay commission: DA may be hiked for Central employees by Holi; calculation of salary increment
7th pay commission: DA might be increased to 42 percent. (Representational)

7th pay commission update: The Central government employees who have been waiting for a dearness allowance (DA) hike may get a DA hike before Holi 2023. This good news has emerged from the newly released AICPI index. The Narendra Modi government might increase DA by 4 percent yet again. Holi is on March 8 this year.

The government increases the DA twice in a year. This DA hike is announced in the months of January and July. Now the new year has started and the Central government employees have been waiting for their dearness allowance hike.

The Central government, as per data, may increase the dearness allowance by 4 percent or 3 percent.

For this, the AICPI index needs to be raised by 0.4 points in November and December.

If the government increases DA by 4 percent, the dearness allowance will become 42 percent. In July 2022, the central government will increase DA by four percent.

After DA and DR increase, 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners will benefit, reported the Zee News Hindi website.

If the DA is increased to 42 percent, here's how it will impact a level-3 employee's salary.

Basic salary of the employee - Rs 56900
New Dearness Allowance (42%) – Rs 23898/month
Till date dearness allowance (38%) – Rs 21622/month
How much dearness allowance increased - 23898-21622 = Rs 2276/month
Increase in annual salary - 2276X12= Rs 27312

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.