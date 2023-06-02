7th pay commission: DA, fitment factor likely to increase soon, know how much salary will be hiked

Representational Image

7th pay commission updates: The Central Government's employees and retirees are anticipated to get their DA/DR increases in July. The Centre made its final DA rise announcement in March; it went into effect on January 1, 2023. According to reports, the federal government may increase employees' dearness allowance by 4%.

Following the increase in the fitment factor, the minimum wage for government workers is anticipated to increase for central government employees from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000, according to the reports.

How much DA will be hiked?

If you keep the rise in mind, it means that if your minimum monthly income is Rs. 18,000, it will grow by Rs. 720 starting in July. As a result, Rs 8640 will increase every year.

If your basic monthly salary is Rs. 56,900, the July DA pay rise of 4% will bring your compensation up by Rs. 2,276. It will increase by Rs 27,312 every year.

Numerous states have declared alterations to the DA rate for the upcoming fiscal year beginning on April 1. In these states, salaries are given to employees in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations. Let us know which states have announced DA hikes in the last 60 days of the new financial year.

Uttar Pradesh:

UP government decided to increase DA/DR for government employees and pensioners by 4%. Earlier it was 38% now employees will get 42 per cent DA/DR after the hike.

Karnataka:

The DA rate for employees has been increased by 4% by the Karnataka government. From 31% to 35%, the state's DA rate has climbed. A new rate is in effect as of January 1, 2023. The dearness relief (DR) rate for retirees has also been raised by the state government from 31% to 35%.

Tamil Nadu:

For thousands of state employees and pensioners, the Tamil Nadu government last month boosted the dearness allowance and dearness relief under the 7th Pay Commission. The administration has approved a 4% rise in DA and DR. The modification to DA will take effect from April 1, 2023. The dearness allowance in Tamil Nadu has increased from 38 to 42 per cent.

Haryana:

For the Haryana Government employees receiving payment under the 7th Pay Commission, DA was raised as early as April. The DA for state government employees in Haryana has increased from 38 to 42 per cent under the Manohar Lal Khattar government. The announcement came in April.

(Also Read: Explained: RBI's new digital payment system to protect payments against digital attack, natural disasters)