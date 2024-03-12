Twitter
7th Pay Commission: DA hiked to 42.5 per cent for govt employees of this state; check details

This Dearness allowance (DA) hike is effective from January 1, 2024, and comes weeks before Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 05:59 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

DA hike news: Days after the Centre announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees, the Karnataka government has also followed suit. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah approved the revision of Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees from the existing 38.75 per cent to 42.5 per cent. The new DA hike is effective from January 1, 2024.

Announcing the decision, CM Siddaramaiah said that for employees on central pay scales, their DA is hiked from 46 per cent to 50 per cent. The announcement comes weeks before the Lok Sabha elections. In a tweet, CM Siddaramaiah wrote, "We have approved a revision of the Dearness Allowance to state government employees from 38.75% to 42.5%. For those on central pay scales, it's up from 46% to 50%. This change represents a significant financial commitment of Rs. 1792.71 crores every year, reaffirming our dedication to our employees."

On March 7, the Union Cabinet approved a hike in dearness allowance to 50 per cent of the basic pay for central government employees and dearness relief to pensioners. Earlier, it was 46 per cent.

