The arrears would be disbursed in five equal installments between June and October 2025. Currently, the government employees get 50 per cent DA.

DA hike news: Several states have hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for their employees at par with that paid to Central government employees. Now, the Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has announced the same for the state government employees. CM Yadav said that all state employees would now receive a dearness allowance (DA) of 55 per cent. Currently, MP government employees get 50 per cent DA. Now, the additional three per cent DA would be implemented from July 1, 2024, followed by another two per cent from January 1, 2025.

Madhya Pradesh govt employees DA Arrears

The arrears would be disbursed in five equal installments between June and October 2025, ensuring state government employees can celebrate Diwali with added enthusiasm, the Chief Minister said. He also emphasised the state government's focus on addressing pending promotions and filling vacant posts across various departments. "No post will remain vacant now," the Chief Minister said.

Acknowledging the dedication of state employees, CM Yadav remarked that their hard work is pivotal to the successful implementation of welfare schemes. The state employs a total of 6,06,876 individuals, including 8,266 Class-I officers, 40,020 Class-II officers, 5,00,048 Class-III staff, and 58,522 Class-IV workers. Additionally, 64,834 daily wagers contribute to the workforce.

Among these, the School Education Department employs the largest share at 37 per cent, followed by the Home Department at 15.43 per cent. The Law Department has the smallest workforce, comprising 2.92 per cent of the total workforce.

(With inputs from IANS)