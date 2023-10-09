7th Pay Commission: DA hike likely to be announced on THIS date, know how much salary will increase

The DA increase will likely be 4% rather than the earlier predicted 3% for government employees.

7th Pay Commission: Government employees are eagerly awaiting news of a wage boost just before the holiday season. According to media reports, the DA increase will likely be 4% rather than the earlier predicted 3%. Once announced, the increase will take effect on July 1, 2023.

Given that Navratri begins on October 15 and Dussehra is on October 24, a notification of a DA hike and arrears would be a welcome and timely present for government employees and pensioners. According to several media reports, the DA will be hiked during the holiday season as gifts for government employees.

Unlike DA given to government employees, DR is given to pensioners. DA and DR are hiked twice a year- January and July. Currently, employees are getting 42% DA.

A 4% increase is anticipated for central government employees under the formula used to calculate DA using the most recent Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), according to an ET report. The dearness allowance will rise to 46% after this increase.

How much salary will rise after the DA hike is announced?

For instance, if a person is earning Rs 50,000 monthly and has Rs 15,000 as basic pay, gets Rs 6,300 as basic pay. After DA gets hiked by assumably 4% then the employees will get Rs 6,900 per month. The salary will be hiked by Rs 600 for the employees.