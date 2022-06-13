7th Pay Commission: DA hike in July, new formula, calculation - Check latest updates

Photo: Pixabay

7th Pay Commission latest news: With news reports increasing around a grander than expected Dearness Allowance hike for central government employees, a new formula may be implemented in July. After the 3 percent hike earlier in the year, a four percent hike was expected but the latest reports now put the number at 5 percent. If this figure turns out accurate, this will be the first 5 percent DA jump since 2019.

The formula for DA will change with the July revision, as per a Zee Business English report. The new formula will reportedly bring home a greater DA hike for central government employees. Currently, the DA stands at 34 percent. With the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) climbing, which is the basis of allowance calculation, there is hope for a bigger DA hike than last time.

The formula for DA calculation has been revised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment with change in based year to 2016, As per the new WRI-Wage Rate Index series, the old series with base year 1963-65 will be replaced with new series with base year 2016=100. Check out the calculation below.

READ | What is National Pension Scheme and way to address NPS related queries on WhatsApp?

For deriving DA sum, the current rate of the allowance is multiplied with the basic salary of the employee under the 7th Pay Commission. With the current rate of percentage at 12%, a basic pay of Rs 56,900, then the calculation comes to (56,900x12)/ 100. The amount will be divided by the average CPI of last 12 months at 115.76 and then multiplied by 100.

DA is provided by the government to its employees to manage their cost-of-living with respect to the state of the economy. DA is calculated keeping in mind the state of inflation. DA is part of the employee salary structure. While current employees are provided DA, the comparable allowance for pensioners is DR.

Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation eased to 7.04 percent in May 2022 but remained above the upper tolerance level of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the fifth consecutive month.

READ | Rupee falls 20 paise to close at record low of 78.13 against US dollar