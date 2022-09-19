7th pay commission DA hike: Govt likely to announce the good news during Navratri

Representational Image

Media reports have been constantly saying that central government employees may hear some good news on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, i.e September 28 who have been waiting for the government's announcement on Dearness Allowance(DA). The government has however not made any official announcement regarding the probable date as yet.

As per recent media reports, the employees' Dearness Allowance may increase by 4%. This suggests that the overall DA could be as high as 38%. A rise in DA this month is suggested by the June All-India CPI-IW. Employees may also receive arrears for the months of July and August in addition to the increase in the Dearness allowance.

The Dearness Allowance of central government employees is revised twice a year. The first is given from January to June, while the second comes from July to December.

In April 2022, the All-India CPI-IW rose by 1.7 points to 127.7. (one hundred twenty seven point seven). According to data from the Ministry of Labour & Employment, the 1-month percentage change increased by 1.35 percent compared to the 0.42 percent increase between the same months a year ago. According to the most recent ministry reports, the AICPI numbers for May are 129. In the meantime, the June AICP Index gives a strong indication that the DA would be higher. The June AICPI numbers are 129.

In March, the first dearness allowance increase for the year 2022 was announced. The AICPI value in December 2021 was 125.4. But it dropped to 125.1 in January 2022, a 0.3-point decline. In February 2022, the All-India CPI-IW dropped 0.1 points to 125.0. (one hundred twenty five). In terms of a 1-month percentage change, it fell by 0.08 percent from the previous month, compared to an increase of 0.68 percent between comparable months a year earlier. There was an increase of 1 point for the month of March. The March AICPI index values were 126.

You may recall that the Union Cabinet increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) on March 30 to account for the price increase, benefiting more than 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners. The increases ranged from 3% to 34%.